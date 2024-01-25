The Boston Red Sox have made a handful of complimentary moves this winter with spring training less than a month away.

Boston would still benefit from a splash addition if the organization is motivated to do so. If the Red Sox are still looking to add, ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes that signing a frontline starting pitcher is still in the cards.

In a new report, Passan believes that the Red Sox are one of seven teams who will still be involved for one of four players represented by agent Scott Boras: left-hander Blake Snell, infielder Matt Chapman, outfielder Cody Bellinger and left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery.

While Boston would benefit from another impact bat, Chapman and Bellinger wouldn’t currently be fits due to an abundance of left-handed outfielders and a full infield.

Story continues below advertisement

That leaves Snell and Montgomery, which would both fit the need for frontline starting pitching that the Red Sox have needed all offseason. Both pitchers enter 2024 with significant momentum. Snell won his second career Cy Young award, this time with the San Diego Padres when he posted a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts. Montgomery emerged as a postseason hero for the Texas Rangers, winning three playoff starts for the eventual World Series champions.

If the Boston can add another capable arm to go with fellow acquisition Lucas Giolito, the Red Sox can offer a deeper rotation and take the pressure off of an array of young pitchers who would currently be stepping into prominent roles.