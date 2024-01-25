A top Major League Baseball insider still believes one of the game’s better starting pitchers could end up with the Red Sox.

Jordan Montgomery remained on the open market as of early Thursday morning. The veteran southpaw is coming off an excellent 2023 season in which he was one of the most important pieces of the Rangers’ World Series-winning club.

As the New York Post’s Jon Heyman pointed out in a Bleacher Report livestream Wednesday, there is mutual interest between Montgomery and Texas to keep the band together. But if a new pact doesn’t come to fruition, Boston might swoop in.

“The other team that I think is a good possibility for Montgomery if it doesn’t work out in Texas would be Boston,” Heyman said. “His wife is in medical school or residency there. …I hear the Red Sox certainly do like Montgomery very much. So, I think that is a good possibility for him if it doesn’t work out in Texas. He’s gonna be in very good shape. People like him, he’s trending up, very durable, very clutch.”

Montgomery has been attached to the Red Sox in rumors throughout the offseason, with one report claiming the club preferred him over fellow free-agent starters Blake Snell and Aaron Nola. Craig Breslow’s recent comments about Boston’s “competitive” offer for Yoshinobu Yamamoto also suggested the franchise is willing to do what it takes financially to bring in a legitimate ace.

Poor starting pitching was one of the Red Sox’s most detrimental flaws last season. Adding Montgomery to Boston’s new-look staff would put Alex Cora’s team in a much better spot for 2024.