A Kelce brother set social media on fire Sunday night, but it wasn’t the one who played at Highmark Stadium.

Sure, Travis revved up NFL fans online when he scored a second-quarter touchdown and directed a heart sign to his suite, where Taylor Swift watched on. But it was Jason who sent the masses into a frenzy, as he celebrated his brother’s score by taking off his shirt, chugging a beer and screaming his lungs out.

It was a hilarious scene, one that offered a rare opportunity for football fanatics to come together and enjoy something as one. But Skip Bayless, as if often the case, just had to be a wet blanket.

“Jason Kelce taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s self-promoting playbook, going beer-raising shirtless up in their box and competing for social media attention with her,” Bayless posted to X.

Story continues below advertisement

For starters, Swift doesn’t have to compete for social media attention. She’s one of the most famous people in the world and garners public focus for every move she makes. And nothing we know about Jason suggests that was a calculated act. He simply was having a blast — which started in the parking lot — and showing support for his brother.

But it’s Bayless’ job to rile up sports fans with polarizing takes. So, we shouldn’t be surprised by his post.