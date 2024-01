From David Pastrnak’s black and white cookie hat to Hampus Lindholm’s fresh suits, this Bruins roster is not only loaded with talent, but with great fashion too.

Sophia Jurksztowicz sat down with the B’s and asked them the question of the week: Who would you trade closets with?

Check out who the players had to say in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light