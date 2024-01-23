Why Jeremy Swayman Apologized After Bruins’ Win Over Jets

Jeremy Swayman was all smiles after the Bruins’ fifth straight win, but there was a little remorse mixed in with the joy.

Swayman was trying to clear the puck along the boards early in the third period when he accidentally hit a referee with the puck behind Boston’s net. Play was briefly stopped after the official fell to the ice, where he was attended to by Swayman and Charlie McAvoy before the action at TD Garden resumed.

After his 21-save performance against the Winnipeg Jets, the All-Star goaltender issued an apology for the accident and also expressed sympathies for the ref.

“I felt so bad, I hit a boy in stripes tonight. I felt so bad,” Swayman told reporters after Boston’s 4-1 triumph, per a team-provided video. “We were laughing the whole game together. He’s gonna have a nice bruise by the NHL logo on his shoulder. I told him I’ve been there, though. I really feel bad. So, sorry, bud.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately for Swayman, the referee incident was one of very few lowlights Monday night. The Bruins will try to keep it rolling Wednesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. NESN’s complete coverage of the contest begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.