Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers came unglued during arguably the biggest moment of his rookie season.

Flowers’ inexplicable fourth-quarter taunting penalty and ensuing fumble at the goal line played a key factor in Baltimore’s eventual 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“I thought I did, honestly, but I’ll learn from my mistakes,” Flowers told reporters when asked if he thought he crossed the goal line, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Flowers, who scored Baltimore’s only touchdown, was called for taunting after his 54-yard reception on the first play of the fourth quarter. Flowers’ reception set the Ravens up inside the red area for the first time all game, but then he got to his feet and pushed the defender back to the ground before flipping the ball at said defender. It was an easy call.

Agree with the taunting call?

Then, four plays later, Flowers fumbled at the goal line as Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed punched it out. It kept the sluggish Ravens, who trailed by two possessions in the fourth quarter, out of the end zone.

“We coach two hands when you reach for the end zone. He had two hands on the ball,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters, per the team.

When asked about Baltimore’s disciplinary penalties, Harbaugh responded: “Really don’t have anything to say about those until I get a better look at them.”

A frustrated Flowers returned to the bench and apparently hit something with his hand. He was shown with a bloody finger on the broadcast. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and others tried to help console Flowers, but his frustrations were clear.

“We all make mistakes,” Jackson told reporters, per the team. “This is his first season, it’s my first time in this situation, it’s his first time in this situation. We’re going to bounce back. Nobody played the game perfect.”

Flowers played a pivotal role for Baltimore’s offense Sunday, as he did throughout the season. The Boston College product recorded a team-high five receptions on eight targets for 115 yards and one touchdown against Kansas City. On the drive which ultimately was capped by his fumble, Flowers had catches of 54, 14 and eight yards.

Chances are Flowers’ crunch-time decisions will weigh on him this offseason, though.