Bobby Dalbec was pretty much out of sight for the Red Sox during the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old slugger spent the majority of the campaign with Triple-A Worcester as he played only 21 games for the Red Sox, with half of those appearances coming in the final few weeks of the season with Boston out of playoff contention.

Despite his lack of standing in the organization, Dalbec is on Alex Cora’s radar heading into a new season.

“He has a chance to make this team,” Cora told reporters Tuesday from JetBlue Park, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I think versatility is coming into play. I think the outfield play we like. He did a good job in Triple-A. Obviously, the configuration of the stadium is different in Triple-A but he did a good job. And we need a right-handed bat that can play in the corners and be versatile. So he has a shot to do it.”

This season might be Dalbec’s best shot to play in the majors with the Red Sox on a consistent basis.

Dalbec, who belted 33 home runs with Worcester last season but only batted .204 with one round-tripper in 49 at-bats with the Red Sox, could serve as a backup corner infielder to Rafael Devers and Triston Casas, something Justin Turner did last season when he wasn’t slotted in as the team’s designated hitter. Turner signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency last month.

Dalbec also learned on the job how to play outfield last season with Worcester. He started 36 games in right field to add to his profile.

“He’s a good defender,” Cora said. “He’s going to hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

It wasn’t long ago that the right-handed hitter was a mainstay in Boston’s lineup. Dalbec played in 133 games for the Red Sox in 2021, batting .240 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs on a team that made a run to the American League Championship Series.

Dalbec suited up for 117 games the following year but saw his performance at the plate sharply decline until the Red Sox optioned him to Triple-A.

Dalbec has been there basically ever since, but if he can recapture his form with his bat, there just might be a spot for him on the Red Sox this season. Cora, at least, is keeping the door open for that.