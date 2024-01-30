MLB Rumors: Justin Turner Joins New Team After Red Sox Season

Justin Turner is leaving the Red Sox, but he’s staying in the American League East.

Turner is set to join the Blue Jays on a one-year contract, as first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The 39-year-old is expected to be Toronto’s primary designated hitter in the upcoming Major League Baseball season while making occasional starts at first base and third base, per Morosi.

The one-year deal reportedly has a base salary of $13 million with an additional $1.5 million on the table through roster and performance bonuses.

The two-time All-Star is coming off a solid 2023 campaign in Boston, where he opted out of his contract in early November. Turner blasted 23 home runs and collected a career-high 96 RBIs while playing in 146 games despite nagging injuries. The veteran infielder also was very versatile for Alex Cora’s club, as he saw time at first base, second base and third base in addition to his primary DH role.

The Red Sox and the Blue Jays are scheduled to meet 13 times in 2024, with the first head-to-head series set for mid-June at Rogers Centre. Turner is slated to make his first trip back to Boston a week later when the Jays visit Fenway Park for a three-game set.