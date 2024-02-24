The Red Sox begin Grapefruit League play Saturday, but it looks like they already have an idea of what the rotation will look like ahead of Opening Day.

Brayan Bello and offseason addition Lucas Giolito are locked in starters for Boston, and it has multiple other candidates vying for a spot. Before Boston’s spring training matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Alex Cora revealed Nick Pivetta earned a spot on the rotation and said Kutter Crawford was “in the lead” over other options, per the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo.

This means there are two rotation spots up for grabs, and if Crawford earns the No. 4 slot, that leaves Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Josh Wincowski as options for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters during spring training that Boston still is keeping its options open, and the Red Sox reportedly remain in pursuit of Jordan Montgomery. But the upcoming spring training games will be vital for the remaining starting pitcher candidates to make an impression.

Whitlock will take the mound against the Orioles on Saturday. First pitch at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the action on NESN and NESN 360.