Red Sox ‘Remain Engaged’ In Market For Top Free Agents

The Boston Red Sox aren’t calling it quits in the free agency market just yet.

Before the team’s first official workout, scheduled for Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addressed the media. Breslow, who’s already made a handful of moves aimed to improve Boston’s roster fresh off its second straight dead-last finish in the American League East, isn’t taking his eye off the free agency market for good.

However, Breslow did clarify that the Red Sox remain committed to their “vision” and don’t intend to abandon that direction anytime soon.

“If the situation presents itself and there’s an opportunity to further that vision that I’ve been speaking about, then of course. I don’t think it would make sense to turn away from any opportunity to accomplish that,” Breslow explained Tuesday, per NESN. “But it’s also really difficult to predict whether or not those will come together. It doesn’t make a ton of sense to speak about specific players. I think we’ve talked about the vision dictating the moves and not the other way around so we’re going to remain engaged. There are some really talented players still available in the free agent market so we need to be responsible and sensible.”

"We're going to remain engaged."



Craig Breslow on whether the Red Sox could add to the rotation before Opening Day.

Boston made a few notable transactions this offseason, trading pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom, and signing starter Lucas Giolito to a one-year deal — among several others. But the Red Sox weren’t the only ones in the AL East specifically to improve their roster.

The New York Yankees landed three-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and signed pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms with closer Craig Kimbrel, and the Toronto Blue Jays signed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez and designated hitter/infielder Justin Turner.

That keeps the pressure on the Red Sox to perform come the start of 2024.

Names like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell still remain available as of Tuesday night, but again, Boston continues to emphasize its vision for the future. Boston made improvements in its pitching and infield defense while also adding to the outfield depth already.

With over a month left until Opening Day (March 28), there’s still time for Breslow and the front office to consider the remaining options left.