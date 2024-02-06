The Boston Bruins return from the NHL All-Star break Tuesday, kicking off a seven-game homestand starting with the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.
Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch following a two-game roadie that split things up.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Matthew Poitras would remain sidelined after sustaining an injury prior to the break. Jake DeBrusk and Derek Forbort, however, will return following short absences. DeBrusk will skate on the top line, knocking David Pastrnak back down to the second line alongside Pavel Zacha.
Jeremy Swayman will return to the net following his appearance at all-star weekend.
Story continues below advertisement
The Bruins and Flames are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (31-9-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen — Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Story continues below advertisement
CALGARY FLAMES (22-22-5)
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Featured image via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images