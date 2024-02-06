The Boston Bruins return from the NHL All-Star break Tuesday, kicking off a seven-game homestand starting with the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.

Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch following a two-game roadie that split things up.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Matthew Poitras would remain sidelined after sustaining an injury prior to the break. Jake DeBrusk and Derek Forbort, however, will return following short absences. DeBrusk will skate on the top line, knocking David Pastrnak back down to the second line alongside Pavel Zacha.

Jeremy Swayman will return to the net following his appearance at all-star weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins and Flames are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (31-9-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen — Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

CALGARY FLAMES (22-22-5)

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom