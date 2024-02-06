The Boston Bruins return from the All-Star break when they host the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

While Jake DeBrusk and Derek Forbort return to the lineup after missing the Bruins’ last game before the short hiatus, rookie forward Matthew Poitras will miss his second straight game.

“He had a follow-up doctor’s appointment today, just part of his steps in his progression,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters following the team’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “(He’s) not an option tonight.”

Montgomery said he doesn’t plan to bury Poitras on the fourth line.

“Hopefully using him more in situations where he’s going to help us offensively like he was early on,” Montgomery said.

The Bruins have a game plan in place for Poitras to ensure he is put in situations where he can succeed.

“I think it’s just part of his progression to keep growing; that’s how we view it,” Montgomery explained. “We believe he’s a huge part of what we’re going to do. His competitiveness and hockey sense are just two traits that jump out at you, and that’s what makes him such an exciting hockey player for us.”

Prior to the All-Star break, Montgomery provided a mid-season rundown on how Poitras progressed so far.

“I think you would say the first 15, 20 games of the season was excellent,” Montgomery told reporters ahead of the Ottawa Senators matchup on Jan. 25, per the team. “Then, the grind of the season and just getting used to the NHL at 19, there was a little bit of pullback in his play, but he has responded.”

Poitras suited up in 33 of Boston’s first 49 games this season, where he amassed five goals and 10 assists for 15 points while averaging 13:24 minutes on the ice.