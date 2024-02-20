It’s been wondered what Bill Belichick’s next move would be since he parted ways with the New England Patriots back in January.

Is he going to remain coaching? No, at least not yet, because he didn’t get any of the available jobs this past coaching cycle. Is he getting into TV? That remains to be seen. We now know one thing, that he’ll be giving back to the coaching community.

Belichick will headline the group of guest speakers at the University of Nebraska’s football coaching clinic in April.

🚨𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲🚨



8-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Bill Belichick will headline as our guest speaker at this year’s Nebraska Football X&O’s Clinic 🏈‼️



📅 April 5-6

📍 Hawks Championship Center



🔗 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗨𝗽 ➡️ https://t.co/FzMk4zukv8#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/KWFb4TbMRY — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 20, 2024

Belichick has a close relationship with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots and Panthers took part in joint practices throughout Rhule’s tenure in Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s quite the opportunity for high school football coaches in the surrounding areas, who will get an opportunity to learn from the greatest coach of all time. Nick Saban was a fixture in such events, holding his own clinic throughout his time with Alabama.

It remains to be seen whether or not Belichick plans on doing anything in a more official capacity once the football season starts back up.