BOSTON — Brad Marchand dressed for the occasion.

The Bruins captain will be honored before Boston’s game against the Dallas Stars on Monday afternoon and showed up to TD Garden rocking an awesome custom jacket. The white jacket with gold sleeves celebrated Marchand having played in his 1,000th career game last week.

Check it out here:

The Bruins logo on the front featured a “1,000” within the spoked B while the backside included “1,000” in a vintage Bruins logo with “MARCHAND” below. A small but nice touch on the backside was highlighting the “C” in Marchand, a nod to Boston’s first-year captain.

The Bruins wrap up their seven-game homestand against the Stars in a Presidents Day matinee. The B’s will honor Marchand with a ceremony ahead of a scheduled 1 p.m. ET puck drop. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.