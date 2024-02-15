The Bruins didn’t beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, but the day saw no shortage of special moments for Brad Marchand.

Boston’s star winger competed in his 1,000th career game, all of which were played for the Bruins. The Bruins captain now is eighth on the franchise’s all-time games-played list.

Before puck-drop, Marchand’s daughter, Sawyer, and stepson, Sloane, announced the lines inside Boston’s locker room. The Bruins on Wednesday shared a video of the cool moment, which will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Behind the B.”

The Bruins wound up losing in a shootout, though Marchand missed a golden opportunity to finish the game in overtime.

Still, the 35-year-old registered two assists, giving him 25 on the season to go along with 25 goals. Boston will return to the ice Thursday night when it hosts the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden.