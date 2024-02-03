Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman Faceoff In All-Star Game

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman each represented the Boston Bruins in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, but they were forced to do so by playing against one another.

Pastrnak was selected to play for Team McDavid, while Swayman was chosen to play for Team MacKinnon. Those two sides just happened to be the representatives in Saturday’s first contest, meaning the two Bruins would share the ice on opposite sides.

The hockey gods must have been watching, because Pasta and Sway didn’t just play in the game against one another. They decided it.

Team McDavid and Team MacKinnon’s first period matchup went to a shootout, with Pastrnak getting the better of Swayman to earn some bragging rights before the pair head back to Boston.

Swayman did produce a highlight of his own in regulation, however.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

