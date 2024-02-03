Jeremy Swayman is used to closing out wins for the Boston Bruins and capping the victory with a hug with fellow goalie Linus Ullmark.

While participating in All-Star festivities for the first time in his career, the Bruins goaltender made sure to continue the fan-favorite tradition with his fellow netminders.

In the locker room prior to the One-on-One event of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Swayman gave out pregame hugs to New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck before taking the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday night.

Swayman made the trip north alongside Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and forward David Pastrnak as Boston’s selections.

The Bruins have now sent a goaltender to the All-Star Game for the second straight season after Linus Ullmark represented Boston last year during a historic campaign for the franchise.

The NHL All-Star Game drops the puck on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

