More often than not, when a celebrity is on the bench or sidelines as an honorary captain or coach, they’re there simply for the fun of it.

That was not the case when Canadian pop star Justin Bieber joined Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the bench for Team Matthews at the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

“Bieber was great. He was fantastic back there,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “The energy he had, honestly, he was right into it. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was great.

“You can tell he loves the game. He was recognizing the real creative plays and talking out loud about them. Born and bred Candian, so he played (hockey) growing up, so he understood the intricacies of the game when someone made a real intelligent play.”

Team Matthews defeated Team McDavid in the Final Game, and Montgomery was fired up on the bench with Bieber.

It wasn’t just the hockey mindset that Montgomery appreciated from Bieber. He also found his fashion sense intriguing enough to ask to wear his puffy polka-dot coat.

Like we said…just for today 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/u5xmfegXCL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2024

“I wanted to wear it in the second half of the period, but I guess he didn’t want to share it,” Montgomery said. ” … I love the coat. I wanted to wear it. I have no look so it may be loud with my clothing.”

Montgomery said he didn’t have the opportunity to spend much time with Bieber outside of being on the bench during the games but did pick his brain about what music he is listening to at the moment. The Bruins bench boss couldn’t remember the name of the group but knew they were from Austin, Texas.

Aside from Bieber, Montgomery was joined by his son Colin as an assistant coach for Team Matthews.

“This is an incredible experience,” Montgomery said. “The National Hockey League does an incredible job of showcasing the best players in the world, and to just be a part of it and get to know the people that make our game great is special, and to have my family here with me. Two years in a row, Colin’s been able to be on the bench with me, which I’m very grateful that the NHL allows it.”

While Montgomery may be enamored with Bieber, Colin didn’t appear to share his father’s enthusiasm when he was asked if he was a fan of the singer.

“Uh, he’s alright,” the younger Montgomery answered to a scrum of laughter.

Montgomery and the Bruins get back to work on Sunday with a pair of practices before hosting the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Tuesday night.