In his first two seasons as the Boston Bruins head coach, Jim Montgomery has had quite the time at the NHL All-Star Game.

A year after a victory in the 2023 contest, Jim Montgomery led Team Matthews, headlined by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, to a victory in the 2024 All-Star final. Throughout the afternoon, the Bruins bench boss had a blast alongside celebrity captain Justin Bieber.

Like we said…just for today 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/u5xmfegXCL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2024

In a day that also featured Boston representation in forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Montgomery ultimately emerged with the win of the weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

With All-Star festivities in the books, the Bruins return to action on Tuesday at TD Garden against the Calgary Flames.