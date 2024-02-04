In his first two seasons as the Boston Bruins head coach, Jim Montgomery has had quite the time at the NHL All-Star Game.

A year after a victory in the 2023 contest, Jim Montgomery led Team Matthews, headlined by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, to a victory in the 2024 All-Star final. Throughout the afternoon, the Bruins bench boss had a blast alongside celebrity captain Justin Bieber.

In a day that also featured Boston representation in forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Montgomery ultimately emerged with the win of the weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

With All-Star festivities in the books, the Bruins return to action on Tuesday at TD Garden against the Calgary Flames.

