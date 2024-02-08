Bruins Look To End Thatcher Demko’s Win Streak

The Bruins look to slow down Thatcher Demko’s tonight as he enters the game on a nine game win streak with two shutouts during the time.

Thatcher Demko has been one of the hottest goalies in the game lately with a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage during that time. Along with his win streak he currently has 27 wins (T-1st in NHL) and five shutouts (T-2nd in NHL).

For more on Vancouver’s goalie, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technology.