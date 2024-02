While they sit atop the Pacific Division, the Vancouver Canucks have been struggling recently and the Boston Bruins are going to try to catch them at the perfect time.

Dropping their last four games, the Canucks have been outscored 22-12 in that time. The Bruins already defeated the Canucks earlier this month in a strong 4-0 win.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technology.