Bruins Wrap: Overtime Not As Kind To Boston In Loss To Flames

After a thrilling overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers 24 hours earlier, the Boston Bruins had their momentum halted with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Bruins dropped to 34-12-12 on the season while the Flames improved to 27-25-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This easily could have been a point in the schedule where the Bruins just packed it in. They were on the second leg of back-to-back, and playing their third game in four nights while also fresh off a grueling back-and-forth contest with the Oilers.

But instead of just accepting a scheduled loss, the Bruins showed plenty of fight and got at least a point.

After a sluggish start in which the Flames outshot the Bruins, 16-8, in the first period and allowing a demoralizing go-ahead goal in the final minute of the opening frame, Boston found its footing and dictated play all over the ice.

The outcome just didn’t go the Bruins’ way as they know better than anyone else that 3-on-3 overtime truly is a coin flip.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Nazem Kadri potted the game-winning goal for the Flames off a 3-on-1 break with 1:04 left in the extra frame.

— Charlie Coyle powered the Bruins’ offense with a two-goal performance. His first tally came in the first period off a misplay from Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom and he netted his second with a backhand finish on a breakaway bid early in the third period. Coyle is up to 20 goals on the season, which is one shy of his career high.

— Anthony Richard delivered a pretty assist to set up Coyle for his game-tying goal. It’s Richard’s third point in his last four games.

WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Coyle scoring at least one goal at +310. The veteran centerman had no issue covering that as a $100 wager would have netted a total of $410.

UP NEXT
The Bruins continue their road trip through western Canada on Saturday when they face the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

