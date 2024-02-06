Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla ‘Confident’ In Roster Ahead Of Deadline

The Boston Celtics likely aren’t going to make a huge splash ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, as they sit atop the league standings as we approach the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

It doesn’t seem like that will bother them, either.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with reporters following practice Tuesday, and was asked how much input he gives president of basketball operations Brad Stevens around this time of year. His answer? No more than usual.

“We talk, obviously. We talk every day,” Mazzulla said, per CLNS Media. “I’m really just listening. The most important thing for me is never being the coach that feels like we have to have something. I’m very comfortable with our roster. I’m very confident 1-17, and everyone on our roster has done something to impact winning. That’s the most important thing, that’s my focus.”

It’s “strongly expected” the Celtics will make some type of move prior to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, it just won’t be the kind of move that headlines SportsCenter.

Boston could use depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, though the continued emergence of Neemias Queta and the ever-steady Luke Kornet have provided plenty to this point in the season. It’s essentially about insurance at this point for the Celtics.

They’re comfortable with where they’re at, though, and that’s all a team can ask for in February.