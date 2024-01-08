Celtics ‘Strongly Expected’ To Strike Deal Before Trade Deadline

The Celtics are in the best position possible heading into the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, yet even sitting cozy with an NBA-best 28-7 record, Boston is still expected to explore the market for a potential midseason roster addition.

Having built what’s grown into arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA this season after acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason, the C’s still have room to improve in one key area: The bench.

“Ultimately, multiple league sources have indicated to MassLive that the Celtics are strongly expected to make some kind of move ahead of the trade deadline,” MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Tuesday. “Keeping the team’s roster fully intact now past the guarantee deadline keeps more potential opportunities open for getting a deal done to bolster the back end of the roster.”

Entering the clean slate, there were a handful of looming concerns regarding the reserve unit. Would Payton Pritchard live up to his $30 million payday? Could Sam Hasuer remain a serviceable outside sniper? Which of Boston’s various bench newcomers would step up?

Now 35 games deep into the campaign, there’s been some clarity regarding those questions, but no reason for the front office to be content.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens indicated that the team would consider adding a “big wing” during last Thursday’s practice — which could come from the outside or in-house.

“If we end up adding somebody, I dont know that it’ll be a game-changer,” Stevens told reporters, per CLNS Media video. “… I would like to continue to see how we can find another big wing or so that can help us and I think that can be from within. I also think that we’ll continue to monitor free agency and trades. The difference in this year and maybe other years is our tools are pretty limited, from a dollar standpoint.”

On Sunday night, the Celtics stood by their roster and rewarded Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lamar Stevens and Dalano Banton — guarenteeing all of their contracts for rest of the year.

Whichever direction Boston turns, the team is still poised to reach the mountaintop of the Eastern Conference and assemble its strongest run toward an NBA Finals title under the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era.