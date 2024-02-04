Celtics Preparing For ‘Extra Emotion’ In Marcus Smart’s Return

Marcus Smart appeared in 334 games at TD Garden as a member of the Boston Celtics, calling the arena home for the first nine seasons of his career.

He’ll return Sunday, only this time it’s as a visitor.

Smart won’t play, as he’s nursing a finger injury that’s expected to keep him out until March. He’ll undoubtedly bring his trademark enthusiasm back to Boston, though, which is something the Celtics expect to impact both sides.

“I think there will be a little bit extra emotion, just because of how Smart’s been able to impact the community and impact the Garden so many times,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporter Taylor Snow. “… I don’t know if his hand still hurts, but maybe he can dive on the floor for a loose ball and roll one out (during a timeout).”

The Celtics will not play the Grizzlies again this season, so Smart’s on-court return to the city he grew up in will have to wait.