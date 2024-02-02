The idea of trading Marcus Smart was essentially a foreign concept to the Celtics a calendar year ago, which snowballed into a jaw-dropping offseason blockbuster giving Boston exactly what it needed: Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston underwent a love-hate relationship, at times, producing a thrilling playoff-like play on either end of the floor, to then put that momentum to waste by not knowing his limitations. That’s the hard, honest truth, although for six seasons alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics stuck with their homegrown core — convinced it was the long-awaited Banner 18 cast, poised to get Boston over the hump.

With a handful of chances, including four Eastern Conference appearances and one NBA Finals trip, the Celtics failed to reach the mountaintop. Most recently, a conference finals loss to a No. 8 seeded Miami Heat team, which included a 3-0 series deficit start, ended up being the breaking point.

The front office and ownership had enough of looking back at what could’ve been done better, and instead elected to take a more proactive approach. That meant nearly nobody would be exonerated from trade discussions as whatever could best position the Celtics and their chances at ending a nearly two-decade-long title drought would be priority No. 1.

Smart, like ex-teammates Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams, became one of several sacrificial lambs that parted ways with Boston to achieve what’s proven to be a much-needed change in identity.

As the saying goes, numbers don’t lie.

Unlike last season, the new and improved NBA-best Celtics (37-11) are operated by a smooth-flowing offensive engine. The starting lineup consists of four veterans who’ve all made at least one All-Star appearance — Tatum, Brown, Porzingis and Jrue Holiday — and they’re yet to hit the stage of concern that’s come with compiling talents alike in teams past.

Having a roster that, on paper, is destined for great heights is just the start. The Celtics have had that for most of the Tatum-Brown era, but what’s followed this season more than any other under those two, is the critical stepping stone: investing in Boston’s demanded sacrifice.

Tatum, who was last season’s talk of the town for assembling a convincing run at league MVP by the All-Star break, like Brown, has grown for the team’s betterment. Tatum has averaged nearly two fewer shot attempts (19.2) this season but in the process, the Celtics have been allowed to fully utilize Porzingis as a versatile offensive threat capable of being the No. 1 option any given night. The same has gone for Holiday and White, turning Boston from one of the most questioned teams in the NBA to a lethal offensive unit.

Allowing Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to bring that vision to life, all began with trading Smart — a fan favorite and blue-collared workhorse that never quite fit in as a traditional point guard.

Sure, when it came to uplifting a dead defense in need of a charge, Smart was the guy. He’d leave it all on the line whether it was Opening Night or Game 7 in the playoffs, but the way the Celtics have been constructed doesn’t open the door for a guard of Smart’s playstyle to fit as the floor general.

It’s been only 48 games and the White-Holiday tandem has grown into the most efficient. Offensively, you’ll rarely see either of the two take a questionable shot attempt, and on defense, they’re a two-man padlock. White leads all point guards in blocks (1.2) and Holiday ranks second in rebounds (six) — right behind 6-foot-7 Luka Doncic (8.6).

Meanwhile, in Memphis, it’s been a Grizzly-like nightmare for a young team that showed promise in reaching the Western Conference semifinals just two seasons ago.

Smart, 29, joined forces with fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner Jarren Jackson Jr. but neither of their rim-guarding energies have been contagious. The Grizzlies rank just 10th in defensive rating (113) — Boston ranks second (111) — and have allowed over 115 points in four of their last 10 games, falling apart rapidly as an 18-29 No. 13 seed in the West.

Needless to say, Sunday’s return to TD Garden will be a bittersweet trip for Smart, for more reasons than one.

Smart hasn’t played since Jan. 9 and that won’t change when Boston hosts Memphis either. Admittedly, it hasn’t been easy watching the Celtics flourish from afar, Smart admitted, but the breakup has proven to be arguably the most essential of offseason triggers the Celtics pulled.