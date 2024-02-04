David Pastrnak found himself in the All-Star final on Saturday evening, representing Team McDavid against a familiar face: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and Team Matthews.

After defeating Bruins teammate Jeremy Swayman in the semifinal, the star forward got the chance to compete against his head coach for the share of a million dollars. Before the game, Montgomery took the opportunity to talk some trash to his talented Bruins scorer.

🎥 @pastrnak96 on facing off against Monty in the #NHLAllStar Final: "We run into each other in the hallway before the game. Walked with my head down but obviously Monty couldn't help himself and had to say something. It was fun. Good thing is one of us would win." pic.twitter.com/9aj7O2Gioh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2024

“It was fun,” Pastrnak told reporters, per Bruins team-provided video. “We ran into each other in the hallway before the game. I walked with my head down. Obviously, Monty couldn’t help himself and had to say something. It was fun. Good thing is one of us would win. Good for him.”

Pastrnak found the back of the net in the first period before Montgomery and Team Matthews pulled away to earn the 7-4 victory in a three-on-three setting. Montgomery took home an All-Star for win for the second time in as many seasons as the Bruins head coach.

Pasta pots another 🍝 pic.twitter.com/QixGh3UOK1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2024

After departing from All-Star festivities in Toronto, the Bruins return to action on Tuesday at TD Garden against the Calgary Flames. Over the next few months, Montgomery looks to lead the Bruins to an ultimate win, as he did with All-Stars in Toronto.