Doc Rivers won his first game as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. It earned him a trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

Rivers, who officially was hired by the Bucks on Jan. 26, has been on the Milwaukee sideline for merely three games. However, since the Bucks own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 4, Rivers and his staff will coach the East in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

The 37-12 Boston Celtics currently own the conference’s best record by four games. But since Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coached the NBA All-Star Game last season, he was not eligible to do so again this time around.

The recognition for Rivers, while incredibly bizarre, will represent his fourth time as an All-Star coach. The veteran head coach also coached the game in 2021, 2011 and 2008.

Rivers was named Milwaukee’s head coach after the organization fired Adrian Griffin on Jan. 23. At the time, the Bucks were 30-13 on the season. Since firing Griffin, the Bucks are 3-3 with one win in Rivers’ three contests.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.