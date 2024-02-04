Doc Rivers agrees.

The Milwaukee Bucks head coach, who was officially hired by the organization Jan. 26, believes it’s flat-out ridiculous that he will be on the sideline in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

But given the Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the conference, behind only the Boston Celtics, Rivers and his staff are set to serve at the helm of the Eastern Conference.

“It’s ridiculously bad. It really is,” Rivers told reporters, per the Associated Press.

River, who is 1-2 in three games with the organization, was named the Bucks head coach after Milwaukee fired Adrian Griffin on Jan. 23. At the time, the Bucks were 30-13 on the season. They’ve since went 3-3 without Griffin, including one win in Rivers’ three games.

“Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure. And a ring,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it, other than me. Maybe I’ll send my staff, and I’ll go on vacation.”

Despite holding the top spot in the conference by four games, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was not eligible since he coached the game last season. Instead, Rivers, who spent the first three-plus months of the season in broadcast booth, will coach the league’s star-studded event Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.