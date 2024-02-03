Taylor Swift has a very busy schedule to begin the month of February.

The singer is attending the Grammys on Sunday and then traveling to Japan to perform four concerts from Feb. 7 -10 in Tokyo before returning stateside for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

With Swift’s last concert in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl, the Embassy of Japan issued a statement ensuring the singer would, in fact, be able to perform her full set and still make it to Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the statement read.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

The full statement the Embassy of Japan issued can be read below:

The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.

We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.

The Embassy of Japan was clever to make a pun on the name of Swift’s most famous albums as well as referring to two others in the statement. It appears even the country of Japan is obsessed with Swift and Kelce.

The power couple celebrated on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28. Only time will tell if they will be celebrating the tight end’s third title.