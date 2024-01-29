Mic’d Up Travis Kelce Celebrates Chiefs’ AFC Title With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is following up “the best year of his life” with quite the campaign, from his relationship with popstar Taylor Swift to a fourth trip to the Super Bowl.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket back to the NFL’s greatest stage with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce more than made his presence felt, hauling in 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown to boost the Chiefs.

The All-Pro tight end celebrated on the field after the win, initially joined by his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. While he was mic’d up, the Chiefs’ star took a moment to embrace his celebrity girlfriend with tears in his eyes before heading to celebrate with his teammates.

Cameras for “Inside The NFL” captured the moment between Kelce and Swift:

The two have come a long way since rumors leading up to the season ultimately coming to life when the Grammy Award-winning artist began attending Kansas City games in September.

With Swift circling the globe to be in attendance, Kelce chases his third championship with the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.