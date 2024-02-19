Dustin Pedroia no longer is employed by the Boston Red Sox, but he apparently is working as a de facto scout for his former club.

Speaking with reporters Monday morning at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., team president and CEO Sam Kennedy revealed some notes Pedroia passed along to Boston executives when they were together for dinner Sunday evening.

“Last night at dinner, Raquel (Ferreira) and Bres (Craig Breslow) and AC (Alex Cora) and Eddie (Romero) and I and a few others got a FaceTime from Dustin and he reminded us who’s still out there on the market and what opportunities might be out there so we appreciate that perspective from Pedey,” Kennedy said, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “He was very clear about his feelings.”

It’s unclear if Liam Hendriks was one of the names Pedroia mentioned when he spoke with his old colleagues. But the three-time All-Star became Boston’s latest addition when the club reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with him with Monday morning.

Time will tell if Pedroia convinces the Red Sox to make a strong push at any other big names before the 2024 regular season starts.