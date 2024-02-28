The Patriots have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and everyone is speculating who New England will select.

New England’s director of scouting Eliot Wolf didn’t tip the Patriots’ hand on which direction the team is headed when he spoke with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Still, he gave a quick review of top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

“He’s a good player,” Wolf said, per the Patriots. “There’s a lot of strengths to his game, and he can translate into any offense in the NFL.”

It’s no secret the Patriots need a wide receiver and a quarterback, and picking Harrison could elevate the offense in New England. The Ohio State pass-catcher posted back-to-back seasons of 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

More Patriots

Patriots Want Free-Agent Signings To Have This ‘Important’ Trait

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Patriots Will Put ‘Emphasis’ Into These Characteristics While Building Roster

by Gayle Troiani 2 Min Read

Eliot Wolf Sure Sounds Like Someone Ready To Draft Patriots Next QB

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

However, in his evaluation of the draft class, Wolf did appear to focus on the quarterback position.

“I think it’s a really good year for quarterbacks,” Wolf said, per the Patriots. “It’s a really good year for a lot of positions. Like any position, we’re going to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses to determine who fits for us.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

“… As we continue through the process here, we’ll determine what’s best for the team, and one thing about the quarterbacks, in this draft specifically, that I’m excited about is they all looked like they’re really tough guys, which is obviously great at any position but the quarterback position especially.”

Maybe Wolf did hint at the Patriots’ intentions. New England will have to wait until April 25 to see the team’s direction.

Story continues below advertisement

More Patriots:

What Are Patriots Looking For In Top Prospects? Jerod Mayo Has Simple Answer

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images