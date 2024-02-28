The Patriots have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and everyone is speculating who New England will select.

New England’s director of scouting Eliot Wolf didn’t tip the Patriots’ hand on which direction the team is headed when he spoke with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Still, he gave a quick review of top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

“He’s a good player,” Wolf said, per the Patriots. “There’s a lot of strengths to his game, and he can translate into any offense in the NFL.”

It’s no secret the Patriots need a wide receiver and a quarterback, and picking Harrison could elevate the offense in New England. The Ohio State pass-catcher posted back-to-back seasons of 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, in his evaluation of the draft class, Wolf did appear to focus on the quarterback position.

“I think it’s a really good year for quarterbacks,” Wolf said, per the Patriots. “It’s a really good year for a lot of positions. Like any position, we’re going to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses to determine who fits for us.

“… As we continue through the process here, we’ll determine what’s best for the team, and one thing about the quarterbacks, in this draft specifically, that I’m excited about is they all looked like they’re really tough guys, which is obviously great at any position but the quarterback position especially.”

Maybe Wolf did hint at the Patriots’ intentions. New England will have to wait until April 25 to see the team’s direction.