Patriots Will Put ‘Emphasis’ Into These Characteristics While Building Roster

Whether you call it a rebuild or a retool, the New England Patriots are in the thick of it as the franchise enters the NFL offseason.

With nearly $83 million in cap space and with seven picks in the draft, including third overall, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that the Patriots are not just going to spend money fill holes. The team wants players that will fit in off the field as well.

“I think the main thing is just getting players that fit our culture, getting players that want to right, want to the extra (work),” Wolf said, per team-provided video.

“But in terms of just physical skills, we need to weaponize the offense. We need to be faster and more explosive on defense. Height, weight, speed, playmaking ability, there will definitely be an emphasis on those things.”

Wolf elaborated on how the team will move forward with its pitch to potential free agent targets while enticing them to sign with New England.

“This is a new program, and we’re heading in the right direction. It’s a new era,” Wolf said. “We have leadership with Jerod Mayo that is going to be tremendous. He’s just an unbelievable leader and developer of people. I think as we move forward with the new offense and defense it’s going to be pretty special and exciting here.”

The Patriots also plan to prioritize playing younger players more than they have in the past.

“I think there is going to be a little bit more reliance on playing young players,” Wolf said. “I think it’s really important in today’s football to be able to play young players and develop from within.”