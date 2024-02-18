Nelson Agholor didn’t put together a season that jumped off the page, but the veteran wideout did enough to make the Ravens want him back in Baltimore.

The Ravens on Sunday night announced they agreed to a contract extension with Agholor. The terms of the extension were not confirmed, but the one-year deal Agholor before the 2023 campaign was worth $3.25 million.

Agholor was scheduled to his free agency in March. If he hadn’t signed a new deal by Monday at 4 p.m. ET, his contract would have voided and he would have counted $1.66 million in dead money, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Spotrac previously projected his market value would be a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

The 30-year-old Agholor finished the 2023 season with 35 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Prior to signing in Baltimore, Agholor played two campaigns for the New England Patriots where he finished with 835 yards on 68 receptions and five touchdowns in 31 games.