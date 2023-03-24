Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Reportedly Signing With Ravens

One of the few 2022 Patriots left in free agency has found a new home.

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to a report Friday from The Score’s Jordan Schultz. His contract is a one-year, $3.25 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Agholor, who visited the Ravens earlier this week, spent the past two seasons with New England. He underperformed relative to his two-year, $22 million contract and saw his role in the Patriots’ offense diminish this season.

In 16 appearances this season, Agholor caught just 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. He closed out the season with no catches on two targets over the final three games and played just six offensive snaps in the Patriots’ Week 18 loss in Buffalo.

The Patriots also let top receiver Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency, replacing him with new signee JuJu Smith-Schuster. DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon are set to return from last year’s team.

Agholor now joins a Ravens team that featured one of the NFL’s weakest receiving corps in 2022. Demarcus Robinson led that group with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns, though Baltimore did benefit from having one of the league’s best tight ends in Mark Andrews (73-847-5).

It remains to be seen who Agholor’s quarterback will be this season, as Lamar Jackson’s status still is unsettled more than a week into NFL free agency. Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP, meaning an interested team can attempt to sign him if it would be willing to fork over two first-round draft picks.