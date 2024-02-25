Ex-Red Sox Reliever ‘Excited’ For New Start With Royals In 2024

John Schreiber will join a Kansas City Royals team that compiled 106 losses last season after an impressive breakout run with the Boston Red Sox.

Schreiber, 29, spent three seasons in Boston and recorded a 2.90 ERA through 114 2/3 innings pitched, which included two starts. However, that stint reached its end when the right-hander was traded from the Red Sox to the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher David Sandlin. This opened up an opportunity for Schreiber to get acclimated in a new setting, which he’s all for this upcoming season and beyond.

“Being with the Red Sox organization for a few years obviously you’re going to miss a lot of people that you’ve known over the last few years,” Schreiber told reporters at spring training. “But this is just how the business goes and I’m excited to meet new people and have new friendships and all that kind of stuff. I’m going to go out there and compete to the best of my ability.”

Schreiber quickly became one of the most reliable arms for Boston manager Alex Cora to signal toward in the latter innings.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet, the five-year big league veteran still has plenty of familiarity with the Royals, having made 11 against Kansas City, including four at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’ve pitched against Kansas City, you can see they got a good group of guys here and I was just messing around with them every time I played Kansas City,” Schreiber added. “They’d always have my stuff, they’d be hitting pretty good against me so I’m excited to get here and don’t have to face those young guys and this good core.”

Schreiber’s current contract keeps him in Kansas City for at least one season.