‘Flustered’ John Schreiber Salutes Red Sox After Trade To Royals

John Schreiber is “excited” about his opportunity in Kansas City, but he knows his latest Major League Baseball chapter wouldn’t have been possible without the Red Sox.

Boston on Saturday traded Schreiber to the Royals in exchange for pitching prospect David Sandlin. The 30-year-old had been with the Red Sox since February 2021 when the club claimed him off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. And it was in Boston where Schreiber proved himself as a capable reliever, logging a 2.22 ERA across 65 total innings in the 2022 season.

Speaking with the media after the trade, Schreiber tipped his cap to the Red Sox before heading off to KC.

“I have nothing but good things to say about this organization,” Schreiber told reporters, per MassLive. “Before they claimed me off waivers, I was in one of my darkest places mentally. They gave me a chance to find myself again. I tried to make the most of it when I came over here. They gave me an opportunity to succeed and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.”

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged it was “tough” to trade Schreiber, who is highly respected by his now-former teammates. But given the depth Boston has built in its bullpen, Breslow felt the move was in the best interest of the club.