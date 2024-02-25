The San Francisco Giants signed Jorge Soler to a three-year, $42 million contract last week but he may not have been the club’s first choice.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Giants reportedly offered former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodger slugger J.D. Martinez a contract.

“Word is the ex-Dodger didn’t want to go there,” Heyman wrote. “The Rangers are a potential fit for Martinez.”

After coming off a solid year with the Dodgers, Martinez remains unsigned with spring training underway.

Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with the Dodgers in 2023 while smashing 33 home runs and adding 103 RBIs in 113 games.

Throughout five seasons with Boston, Martinez hit .292/.363/.526 in 637 games. He hit 130 home runs, 171 doubles and 423 RBIs. Martinez was a member of the 2018 Red Sox team that beat the Dodgers for the club’s ninth title. He hit five home runs and slashed .278/.381/.500 in Boston’s win.