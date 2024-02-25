MLB Writer Tabs Capable Starter As Red Sox’s 2024 X-Factor

Nick Pivetta gets set to pitch as a starter again as the Boston Red Sox rely on internal improvement in the starting rotation.

Pivetta’s impact is noteworthy around the game as MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan listed the 31-year-old as the Red Sox’s 2024 X-Factor.

“Replacing the injury-plagued Chris Sale with the ultra-durable Lucas Giolito could bring more stability to Boston’s rotation,” Harrigan wrote. “But to emerge from baseball’s toughest division with a postseason spot, the Red Sox are going to need more strides last season, arguably none of their returning arms has as high of a ceiling as Pivetta.”

Pivetta turned his season around in 2023 with the implementation of a sweeper to go along with his fastball-curveball tandem. Harrigan believes that the sweeper becoming a prominent pitch could spark a “potential breakout” campaign for Pivetta in 2024, an evolution that would greatly benefit the Red Sox.

After returning from his bulk relief role, Pivetta tallied a 2.37 ERA in five September starts to close out the year with momentum that he hopes will carry into the upcoming season.

As Alex Cora shared last week, Pivetta will make his spring debut against his former team in the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon for the Red Sox.