The Bucks traded away center Robin Lopez to the Kings ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, yet the 35-year-old still attended Milwaukee’s matchup against the Timberwolves just hours later.

Seemingly unbothered, Lopez might have been the only individual in attendance at Fiserv Forum who wasn’t watching the game being played. Instead, Lopez sat behind the scorer’s table and read a book, and from the looks of the clip captured from the broadcast, Lopez appeared focused and deep into whatever literature he was exploring.

Is there a better way to handle being traded away from the same team that your brother (Brook Lopez) plays on? Probably not.

Lopez was traded to Sacramento in exchange for cash considerations. However, the expectation is that the Kings will waive Lopez, who’s making $3.1 million this season, which would allow him to sign elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

Robin Lopez reading a book at Bucks game after they traded him today 😂 pic.twitter.com/3WFHYezvBH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2024

Lopez expressed a calm, cool and collected demeanor throughout Thursday’s hectic frenzy.

After the Bucks landed guard Patrick Beverly from the Philadelphia 76ers, Lopez seized the opportunity to joke about the extremely short-lived time as teammates with Beverly; a full hour and 45 minutes as Lopez recalled.

Lopez, who’s averaged 8.4 points throughout a 16-year career, didn’t get much playing time on the finals-contending Bucks. He scrapped for just 4.1 minutes off the bench in 16 appearances, and will now seek a clean slate elsewhere.