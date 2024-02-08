11:28 a.m.: The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are trading Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and Malachi Flynn along with two future second-round picks to the Pistons. New York is receiving Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Knicks are big winners.



Needed more scoring and Bogdanovic and Burks fit perfectly next to the engines Brunson and Randle. Both can get hot. Both can create if needed at some time or another to give Brunson a breather.



Crazy how deep New York is now. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2024

11:18 a.m.: The Washington Wizards are nearing a trade with the Mavericks which will send Daniel Gafford to Dallas for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

11 a.m.: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski noted the move will give the Sixers salary cap cushion for the buyout market.

10:59 a.m.: The Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly are adding veteran Gordon Hayward. OKC is finalizing a trade that will send Tre Man and Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Hayward, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayward averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games with the Hornets this season.

10:34 a.m.: Danny Ainge has claimed another first-round pick.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade that will send Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Olynyk was rumored to be a potential target for the Boston Celtics.

10: 24 a.m.: The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

10 a.m.: After rumors surfaced about the Atlanta Hawks possibly trading Dejounte Murray, Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes issued a follow-up report. Haynes reported how talks with the New Orleans Pelicans have “halted with no progress in sight by the trade deadline.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported New Orleans piqued Atlanta’s interest.

9:54 a.m.: Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer on Thursday morning issued a report that will be of interest to Boston Celtics fans.

“Barring a surprise, sounds like Boston is done making moves before today’s 3 p.. ET trade deadline,” Fischer posted on the X platform.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acquired Xavier Tillman in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Boston parted ways with Lamar Stevens and two future second-round picks in the deal.

9:50 a.m.: The Detroit Pistons are receiving calls on both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alex Burks, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in discussions with the Pistons.

9:30 a.m.: Dejounte Murray might be the biggest name moved Thursday. The Hawks, at seven games under .500, are clinging to a play-in spot, so they don’t have hopes of a deep playoff run. Selling off Murray — especially given the relative lack of star power available — probably makes sense.

The Hawks have discussed the All-Star guard with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, per RealGM.com.

“I do think there’s another team that has piqued Atlanta’s interest and vice versa, and that’s New Orleans,” Wojnarowski said, as transcribed by RealGM. “There’s been some conversations. I don’t know if they’ve elevated quite yet. I think there maybe could be some more here leading to the trade deadline on a deal that I don’t think would include CJ McCollum. I think it would be Dejounte Murray with him.”

The Lakers and Knicks are also possibilities.

9:25 a.m.: One nugget from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s appearance on “SportsCenter” early Thursday morning has to do with Utah Jazz veteran big man Kelly Olynyk. According to Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have had talks with Utah about the 32-year-old.

The Warriors aren’t alone in their reported pursuit, with Olynyk being recently linked to the Celtics in a potential return to Boston. It could be a busy day for Utah, who might move multiple pieces before the buzzer.

9 a.m. ET: It’s NBA trade deadline day, meaning the homestretch in the race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is rapidly approaching.

Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, as always, comes with plenty of anticipation, even if this figures to be one of the quieter deadlines in recent memory. A big reason for that is the league remains wide open. There is no clear championship favorite. As of Thursday morning, there are four teams — the Celtics, Nuggets, Bucks and Clippers — who are shorter than 6-1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA title. There are nine teams with odds of 21-1 or shorter.

The era of the super team seemingly is a thing of the past, which is a good thing. That increased parity, though, makes it a little tougher for teams to punt on the season and sell off pieces completely.

Alas, there have been some noteworthy depth moves in recent days, and we should at least see more of that on Thursday.

We’ll be following it all right here up until 3 p.m.