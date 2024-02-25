Former Seahawks Star Cornerback Richard Sherman Arrested

Richard Sherman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, per Associated Press citing the Washington State Patrol.

Jordan Hazzard-Thomas, a trooper who assisted on the traffic stop of Sherman, claimed Sherman’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery” and noticed “the odor of intoxicants,” per AP. The former NFL cornerback is scheduled to have a court hearing Monday.

Sherman, a 2011 fifth-round pick by the Seahawks, played 11 seasons in the NFL including seven in Seattle. The 35-year-old, who also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played his last campaign in 2021 after earning five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship ring. The Stanford product also was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Following his playing days, Sherman joined Amazon as an NFL analyst. The Compton, Calif. native also co-hosts FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless.

Saturday’s incident marked Sherman’s second known legal matter in the last two years. In March 2022, he pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a roadway construction zone. He did not face any jail time but was placed under court supervision for up to two years, among other punishments.