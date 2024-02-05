The New England Patriots provided Jakobi Meyers with a competitive offer last offseason, but the Bill Belichick-led personnel department didn’t feel it should go the extra mile for their homegrown wideout.

While appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Monday, Meyers was asked what led to his exit from New England and how close the Patriots offer was to the one he ultimately accepted in Las Vegas.

“They just wouldn’t budge,” Meyers said. “At the end of the day, he (Belichick) didn’t want to move. And I respect it. It’s his job to do what’s best for his team, or what he thinks is best for the team. It just didn’t align with what I felt like I was worth.”

When Meyers was pressed about how close the offer was to the Raiders, he responded: “It was… A million.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added: “They wouldn’t move, no.”

Meyers ultimately accepted a three-year deal worth $33 million. Based on his indications, the Patriots offered something like three years and $30 million and would not extend $3 million over three years.

“I wouldn’t have mind staying,” Meyers said when asked if he would’ve signed the same deal in New England. “I don’t know, honestly. I don’t — it would’ve been a different conversation. I probably would’ve thought about it a little different.

“But I did enjoy Boston. It was great. The guys there were really like family members to me. The receiver room, I still talk to Troy (Brown) all the time. That’s my guy. So it was definitely a sting when I left, but I understand the business side.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meyers, an undrafted free agent who became New England’s top wideout, finished the 2023 campaign with 71 catches, 807 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Patriots essentially replaced Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished with 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season.