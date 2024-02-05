Jakobi Meyers Feels Vindicated After Leaving Patriots For Raiders

Jakobi Meyers moved on from the New England Patriots last offseason and joined the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Nearly a year removed from that decision, Meyers is fully confident he made the right choice.

Meyers revealed Monday while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show that the Patriots’ contract offer to him wasn’t far off from the deal the Raiders gave him, but New England was unwillingly to come off its price.

Meyers was asked he felt vindicated by his decision to not settle and make the Patriots, who could have used a player like Meyers in their offense, regret not re-signing him.

“I do as far as those lines,” Meyers said. “I feel like now you can see, like they just freed me a little bit and let me kind of go out there and do other things or make plays and try to really gear toward me. It would have paid off.”

Instead of handing over just a little more money to Meyers to bring him back, the Patriots let him walk and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster as his replacement. The two ended up having polar opposite seasons.

Meyers went on the record 71 receptions for 807 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns while Smith-Schuster played in just 11 games, totaling 29 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown.

So, it’s easy to see why Meyers, who has preferred his Raiders experience over his time with New England, believes the Patriots made a mistake by not retaining him.