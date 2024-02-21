Jayson Tatum Sees ‘Best Version’ Of Celtics With Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with championship aspirations as high as ever.

While Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have brought necessary reinforcements to a revamped roster, the star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still stands at the forefront of Boston’s success. With both players raising their games, Tatum believes this team is the best he’s had with the Celtics.

With his co-star specifically, Tatum is proud of the progress they’ve made to elevate each other.

“Over the last few years, we’ve taken strides of co-existing together,” Tatum told ESPN’s Malika Andrews in a sit-down interview. “(We’re) getting the best out of each other while being the best versions of ourselves and being the leaders our team needs us to be.”

The two Boston stars took more of an initiative to push each other over the summer, meeting up for workouts to work better together. As a result, the Celtics are among the best in the league. Now, Tatum believes the Celtics have to finally capitalize after another step forward.”

“It’s part of getting older and maturing, right?” Tatum added. “We’re still relatively young guys. This is our time and we need to take advantage of it. It’s going to pay off in the long run.”

Brown and Tatum lead the Celtics out of the All-Star Break when Boston visits the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.