Pair Of Celtics Stars Get Shots Up In Offseason Workout Clip

The Boston Celtics return to action in two months with the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ready to ignite the squad in another competitive year in the Eastern Conference.

The young pair continues to prepare for the season and recently trained together in an offseason workout.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.



OK 👀🔥



LFG pic.twitter.com/ciM2fJCLd1 — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 22, 2023

In the new clip, Brown and Tatum each take reps working on their inside games and finishing with mid-range shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics reaffirmed belief in the duo with Jaylen Brown’s new supermax extension and Tatum will be eligible next summer.

Boston opens the 2023-2024 season on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden for a matchup with the New York Knicks.