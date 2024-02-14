BOSTON — Bruins captain Brad Marchand suited up for his 1,000 game on Tuesday night when Boston hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

“I think as a young player you don’t really think that far ahead,” Marchand told reporters following the Bruins game on Saturday. “The only thing you’re really worried about is trying to get here and then once you play a game, you realize how tough it is to stay here.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised Marchand prior to his 1000th game.

“He’s a type of player when you watch him play, you admire, you respect because of the compete, the effort, the emotion he plays with,” Montgomery said. “He’s through and through a hockey player that galvanized his team, gives his team life, fights for his team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Listed as 5-foot-9, Montgomery noted that Marchand has not always been able to rely strictly on talent.

“It’s all about what’s inside you and what you’re willing to try and overcome,” Montgomery explained. “If there’s a puck between you and I, he’s going to break my leg to get it. I know that and so does everybody that plays against him.”

Not only does the Bruins forward have the talent on the ice, but he is a bonafide pest and agitator and one of the best chirpers in the league.

“One hundred percent,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that if I’m ever gonna go toe-to-toe with, I better be on the top of my game. He’s not unarmed in a battle of wits.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins will honor Marchand with a pregame ceremony on Monday before Boston takes on the Dallas Stars.

Marchand joins an elite group of four Bruins players, including Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Wayne Cashman, to play at least 1,000 games while playing their entire NHL career in Boston.

Ray Bourque, Don Sweeney, Johnny Bucyk and Zdeno Chara each recorded more than 1,000 NHL games but played for more franchises than just Boston. Ironically, though, all four of them played more than two-thirds of their games for the Bruins.