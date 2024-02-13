Bruins Announce When Brad Marchand Will Be Honored For 1,000th Game

Brad Marchand is expected to reach a key milestone Tuesday, and the Bruins captain won’t have to wait long for a formal celebration.

When Marchand suits up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, that will be his 1,000th game wearing the Spoke B. The left winger was drafted in 2006 and will become the eighth Boston player to play 1,000 games.

Boston on Tuesday announced in a press release it will hold a special pregame ceremony to commemorate the milestone before Monday’s matinee matchup against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

The matchup against Dallas will be the last of Boston’s extended homestand and will follow matchups against the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings, who the Bruins face after Tuesday’s matchup against the Lightning. Boston heads off a four-game West Coast road trip after next Monday’s game.

The 35-year-old was named to the All-Centennial Team and ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in points, goals, assists and game-winning goals as well as multiple playoff achievements.

Marchand was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup team and hopes to guide the Bruins to another Stanley Cup title this season, which would add to his legacy in the franchise’s history.