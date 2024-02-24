Whether as this season’s MVP or the future face of the NBA, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been compared in greatness over the last few days.

The five-time All-Star is the best player on the Eastern Conference’s top team as the Celtics rolled through the regular season thus far.

Though he isn’t averaging his top scoring numbers, Tatum’s steady 27 points per game have helped the Celtics spread the wealth across their stars.

While Tatum is surely worthy of MVP votes, the greater scope of the league has moved to his age bracket as stars such as LeBron James and Steph Curry head to the final years of their career.

For whoever becomes the next face of the league, NBA analyst JJ Redick gave his criteria for that player.

“It has to start with winning,” Redick said in a YouTube mailbag segment. “… People want greatness. That is ultimately what becomes the face of the league. People that win. People that produce. People that produce in the biggest moment (and) you have a personality and charisma that you want to embrace.”

While Tatum has the self-belief to make that jump, his tone has changed in favor of putting the team first as he chases the championship the Celtics have longed for since his arrival in the NBA.

As winners of seven straight, Tatum and the Celtics look to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday night against the New York Knicks.